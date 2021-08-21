Job alert: These jobs are open in Odessa

(ODESSA, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Odessa companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Odessa:

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Odessa, MO

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,361 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lee'S Summit, MO

💰 $3,361 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline ...

3. Education Sales Consultant (Kansas City Area)

🏛️ Varitronics, LLC

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FOR CONSIDERATION, APPLICANTS SHOULD SUBMIT A COVER LETTER WITH COMPENSATION REQUIREMENTS (BASE+COMMISSION) Are you passionate about education? Do you possess strong consultative sales skills? Do you ...

4. Make up to $26/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Odessa, MO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Product Support Specialist / Sales Engineer

🏛️ National TAB

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National TAB, LLC is looking for an individual to join their engineering sales/ product support team. This position will work closely with other engineers to provide application engineering to ...

6. Medical Delivery Driver-PAID WEEKLY!!

🏛️ Crossroads Courier

📍 Lee'S Summit, MO

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**CALLING ALL UBER, LYFT, GRUBHUB AND DOORDASH DRIVERS** Tired of constant customer issues, lost orders, competing with other drivers for deliveries? Crossroads Courier solves all those problems for ...

7. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

8. Movers/Helpers Wanted

🏛️ All My Sons Moving & Storage

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $150 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**ONSITE JOB OFFERS!!!** Hiring Helpers We make it fast and easy to start working!! Pre-qualify within minutes!! Helpers Pay: Paid Weekly * $12 to $15 per hour (Based on Experience) * TIPS Earned Daily ...

9. Associate Sales Representative

🏛️ Advantage Tech

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Tech is hiring Sales Specialists for a brand-new team with one of KC's top growing companies! We are seeking driven and motivated self-starters. The Sales Specialist position is a ...

10. Admin. Asst.

🏛️ Clemons Real Estate, LLC

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Clemons Real Estate is seeking a full-time Administrative Receptionist for our office in Midtown Kansas City. Our ideal candidate will have excellent communication, customer service, and ...