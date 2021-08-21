Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverton, TX

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Silverton

Posted by 
Silverton Times
Silverton Times
 7 days ago

(SILVERTON, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Silverton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Silverton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsmp2H00

1. Manufacturing Maintenance Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fantastic, established Manufacturing company with strong benefits, annual bonus, and great corporate culture! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Catherine Reid Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Hiring CNA - Certified Nursing Aide - $30+/HR - Same Day Pay + Direct Deposit

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Turkey, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with the desire to grow your professional career while caring for and enriching the lives of your patients? Then you've come to the right place! We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Amarillo, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Amarillo, TX! We Offer: * Average $75,000 Annually! * Local: Home Every Day, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral Bonus

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Silverton Times

Silverton Times

Silverton, TX
8
Followers
254
Post
382
Views
ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Turkey, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Silverton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Texas Department Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy