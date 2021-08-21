Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Silverton

(SILVERTON, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Silverton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Silverton:

1. Manufacturing Maintenance Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fantastic, established Manufacturing company with strong benefits, annual bonus, and great corporate culture! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Catherine Reid Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the ...

2. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

3. Hiring CNA - Certified Nursing Aide - $30+/HR - Same Day Pay + Direct Deposit

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Turkey, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with the desire to grow your professional career while caring for and enriching the lives of your patients? Then you've come to the right place! We are ...

4. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

5. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

6. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

7. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Amarillo, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Tulia, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Amarillo, TX! We Offer: * Average $75,000 Annually! * Local: Home Every Day, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral Bonus