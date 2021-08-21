These jobs are hiring in Leesburg — and they let you set your own schedule
(Leesburg, FL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Leesburg-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Merchandise Store Crew Members - various positions
🏛️ China Group Inc
📍 Clermont, FL
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Merchandise Store Stocker/Stockroom Associate; Warehouse Associate or Merchandise Store Associates/Cashiers Compensation Range: $13 - $14.00 Stocker/Stockroom Associate 1. Full time/Part time 2. ...
2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Leesburg, FL
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
3. Immediate Opening - Cashier - Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches
📍 Leesburg, FL
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Type: Part-time - 18 hours per week Pay: $10.00 per hour SUMMARY The Customer Service Representative is primarily responsible for performing check out procedures, assisting customers and ...
4. Retail Assembly Tech - Part Time
🏛️ T-ROC
📍 Ferndale, FL
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Overview: Retail Assembly Tech (Part Time) IMMEDIATE HIRING! UP TO $18-$21/HR INCLUDING BASE PAY AND PRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION Summary of Position: Simply put; our Assembly Technicians understand how ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Leesburg, FL
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Lacoochee, FL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Lacoochee, FL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
Comments / 0