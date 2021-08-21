Cancel
Leesburg, FL

These jobs are hiring in Leesburg — and they let you set your own schedule

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 7 days ago

(Leesburg, FL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Leesburg-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsmoOm00

1. Merchandise Store Crew Members - various positions

🏛️ China Group Inc

📍 Clermont, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Merchandise Store Stocker/Stockroom Associate; Warehouse Associate or Merchandise Store Associates/Cashiers Compensation Range: $13 - $14.00 Stocker/Stockroom Associate 1. Full time/Part time 2. ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Leesburg, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Immediate Opening - Cashier - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

📍 Leesburg, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Part-time - 18 hours per week Pay: $10.00 per hour SUMMARY The Customer Service Representative is primarily responsible for performing check out procedures, assisting customers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Assembly Tech - Part Time

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Ferndale, FL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Retail Assembly Tech (Part Time) IMMEDIATE HIRING! UP TO $18-$21/HR INCLUDING BASE PAY AND PRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION Summary of Position: Simply put; our Assembly Technicians understand how ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Leesburg, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Lacoochee, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Lacoochee, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

