A job on your schedule? These Onalaska positions offer flexible hours

(Onalaska, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Onalaska are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Chehalis, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Registered Sleep Technologist

🏛️ Atlas Sleep Center

📍 Chehalis, WA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Atlas Sleep Center is an accredited, two-bed Sleep Lab. We are in need of a technologist willing to work part-time 1-2 nights per week. Job Duties include: Performs Polysomnographic testing and ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Tenino, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Package Handler Jobs - $2000 Sign On Bonus - Part-Time

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Chehalis, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Warehouse Team Member Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: DuPont, WA Job ...

5. Cashier/Customer Service

🏛️ Sportsman's Warehouse

📍 Kelso, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Cashier/Customer Service Kelso , WA Apply Now! Details ID: 15093 Posted: 07/27/2021 Expires: 08/16/2021 Department: Customer Service Shift Info Type: Part-time Shift(s): Varies Hours: Varies Wage ...

6. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Adna, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Adna, Washington! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and ...

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bucoda, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

8. Housekeeper - Woodland By Bonaventure

🏛️ Bonaventure Senior Living

📍 Lacey, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Woodland by Bonaventure has an exciting job opening for a Part-Time Housekeeper. Starting Wage is $14.25 per hour. Hiring Immediately! Interviews Daily from 2:00-4:00 PM, no appointment necessary, at ...

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bucoda, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...