Ready for a change? These Lake City jobs are accepting applications

(LAKE CITY, FL) Companies in Lake City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake City:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3204 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $3,204 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2556/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $2,556 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

5. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ DBS Search Group

📍 High Springs, FL

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Diesel Mechanic to join our team! Great Pay, full benefits, 401k, uniforms, Education and Tool allowances etc. Overtime Available Responsibilities: * Repair and maintain fleet

6. Operations Supervisor

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics Management

📍 Alachua, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Operations Supervisor plans, directs and controls driver scheduling, allocation, and dispatching and communication functions to effect economical utilization of driver facilities

7. Machine Adjusters

🏛️ Double Envelope

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Double Envelope, is a leading manufacturer of custom envelopes has immediate openings for 3p-11p & 11p-7a shift Adjusters in our Gainesville, Florida plant. Good basic math skills. Pre-employment ...

8. General Manager - Sailormen, Inc. DBA Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

🏛️ Sailormen, Inc. DBA Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

📍 Alachua, FL

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY The Restaurant General Manager (RGM) is responsible for managing the entire operations of a single restaurant, in accordance with the company's Quality Service Cleanliness (QSC) standards ...

9. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...