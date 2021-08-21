Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Mineral, VA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Mineral-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Appointment Setter

🏛️ USHA - Richmond (BMG-RC)

📍 Glen Allen, VA

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Getting USA Back to Work: If you are in an industry that is effecting your ability to earn and you are wondering what you are going to do, our office is looking to fill immediate part-time to ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Palmyra, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Part Time CDL A Job-Home Daily- Gordonsville VA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Gordonsville, VA

💰 $175 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION LOOKING FOR CONSISTENT PAY AND DAILY HOME TIME? MUST LIVE WITHIN 60 MILES OF GORDONSVILLE, VA DESCRIPTION * Drivers will operate in MD, NC ...

4. Evening Stocker/Sales - Part Time

🏛️ Northern Tool + Equipment

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Northern Tool + Equipment is currently hiring for Part Time Stockers! Pay starting at $13 per hour * Evening stocking/sales. 4-5 hour shift, 3-4 days/week. Job Summary: Our stockers keep ...

5. Part-Time Event Appointment Setter

🏛️ MR. FIX-IT

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MR.FIX-IT Home Remodeling Part-Time Event Appointment Setter Part-Time Flexible Hours! Job description Are you a Positive and Outgoing person? Do you want to be a part of a team that will help you ...

6. Housekeeper Part Time

🏛️ Fredericksburg Residence Inn

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$250.00 Sign On Bonus! Is cleaning your passion, do you have a great eye for detail? As a housekeeper at Tharaldson Hospitality, you will start your day with a group huddle to get energized to clean ...

7. Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver - Ashland - 4265

🏛️ Triple Virginia C dba Domino's Pizza

📍 Montpelier, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

"Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Domino ...

8. General Cleaner | Janitor

🏛️ PM Building Maintenance

📍 Glen Allen, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Overview: Positions available for part-time evening janitorial positions Innsbrook Area & Nuckols Rd Monday to Friday starts at 6:00PM. 2.5 to 3 hours a night, $10.00 an hour. Duties include ...