Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garberville, CA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Garberville

Posted by 
Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 7 days ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Garberville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Garberville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYsmkrs00

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2940 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,940 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - Home Health

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Leggett, CA

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a permanent Home Health position at a partnering hospital system with locations in the Leggett, CA and surrounding areas. * Preferred shifts: Day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Rio Dell, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2847.88 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,847 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Garberville, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2847.88 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CA - Accute RN Days - small rural hospital. - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Acute Care RN - will cover breaks in ER - Days 12hr shifts - No COVID patients remain at this facility.The Registered Nurse (RN) employs intellectual, interpersonal and technical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,574 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Garberville, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CA - LVN Days - SNF, LTC Acute - $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small Rural Facility - LVN - Days - Skilled Nursing Facility, LTC/Acute Summary/Objective: The Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) employs intellectual, interpersonal and technical skills to perform ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,593 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,593 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Garberville, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2840.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,840 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Garberville, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2840.4 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Garberville News Alert

Garberville News Alert

Garberville, CA
12
Followers
199
Post
861
Views
ABOUT

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leggett, CA
City
Garberville, CA
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Skilled Nursing Facility#Medical Surgical Travel#Nomad#A Registered Nurse#Home Health#Telesales#Mynela Staffing#Covid#The Registered Nurse#Vivian#Kpg Healthcare#Rn Med Surg#Coast Medical Service#Trs Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy