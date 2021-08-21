Start tomorrow? Camp Verde companies hiring immediately

(Camp Verde, AZ) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Camp Verde companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st and 2nd shifts for Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Valley Verde Medical Center. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply ...

2. Resort Houskeeping - PAID WEEKLY!

🏛️ LandCorp Management Ser

📍 Sedona, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to work in beautiful Sedona, Arizona at a luxury timeshare resort? Would you like to be paid each week? We have immediate openings! Up to $300 signing bonus! WE ALWAYS PUT THE SAFETY ...

3. Security Officer

🏛️ Trident Security Services, Inc

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer Trident Security Services is immediately hiring a Security Officer to provide services at a Hospital facility in Cottonwood, AZ. We are searching for an individual who can provide ...

4. WEEKEND RESORT HOUSEKEEPERS - PAID WEEKLY!

🏛️ Landcorp

📍 Sedona, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to work in beautiful Sedona, Arizona at a luxury timeshare resort? Would you like to be paid each week? We have immediate openings! WE ALWAYS PUT THE SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES FIRST

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Sedona, AZ

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...