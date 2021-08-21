Cancel
Camp Verde, AZ

Start tomorrow? Camp Verde companies hiring immediately

Camp Verde Journal
 7 days ago

(Camp Verde, AZ) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Camp Verde companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYsmjz900

1. Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st and 2nd shifts for Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Valley Verde Medical Center. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Resort Houskeeping - PAID WEEKLY!

🏛️ LandCorp Management Ser

📍 Sedona, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to work in beautiful Sedona, Arizona at a luxury timeshare resort? Would you like to be paid each week? We have immediate openings! Up to $300 signing bonus! WE ALWAYS PUT THE SAFETY ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Security Officer

🏛️ Trident Security Services, Inc

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer Trident Security Services is immediately hiring a Security Officer to provide services at a Hospital facility in Cottonwood, AZ. We are searching for an individual who can provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. WEEKEND RESORT HOUSEKEEPERS - PAID WEEKLY!

🏛️ Landcorp

📍 Sedona, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to work in beautiful Sedona, Arizona at a luxury timeshare resort? Would you like to be paid each week? We have immediate openings! WE ALWAYS PUT THE SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES FIRST

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Sedona, AZ

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

