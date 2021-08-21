Start tomorrow? Camp Verde companies hiring immediately
(Camp Verde, AZ) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Camp Verde companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Housekeeper
🏛️ Xanitos
📍 Cottonwood, AZ
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st and 2nd shifts for Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Valley Verde Medical Center. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply ...
2. Resort Houskeeping - PAID WEEKLY!
🏛️ LandCorp Management Ser
📍 Sedona, AZ
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Would you like to work in beautiful Sedona, Arizona at a luxury timeshare resort? Would you like to be paid each week? We have immediate openings! Up to $300 signing bonus! WE ALWAYS PUT THE SAFETY ...
3. Security Officer
🏛️ Trident Security Services, Inc
📍 Cottonwood, AZ
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Security Officer Trident Security Services is immediately hiring a Security Officer to provide services at a Hospital facility in Cottonwood, AZ. We are searching for an individual who can provide ...
4. WEEKEND RESORT HOUSEKEEPERS - PAID WEEKLY!
🏛️ Landcorp
📍 Sedona, AZ
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Would you like to work in beautiful Sedona, Arizona at a luxury timeshare resort? Would you like to be paid each week? We have immediate openings! WE ALWAYS PUT THE SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES FIRST
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Sedona, AZ
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
