La Junta, CO

Job alert: These jobs are open in La Junta

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 7 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) Companies in La Junta are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Junta:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsmi6Q00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Fort Lyon, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2644.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $2,644 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Junta, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mental Health Therapist

🏛️ Integrity Placement Group

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $63,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Therapist Our Client is a growing healthcare organization based in La Junta, CO that offers its employees full benefits, paid leave and a work-life balance. The Company : Our client is a valued and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Occupational Therapist (OT) - Home Health - Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Encompass Home Health

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $64,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$5,000 Sign On Bonus Are you in search of a new career opportunity where you are the connection? If so, now is the time to choose Encompass Health as your employer. The Home Health & Hospice division ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Image Processor

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Image Processor Pay: $15.00 /hour Elwood Staffing in Pueblo, CO is currently looking for Image Processors in La Junta, Co. This is a temporary position until the project is complete. If you are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Caregiver

🏛️ FirstLight HomeCare

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Rewarding Career as a Caregiver Community Hero! Are you looking for a career where you can make a difference? Click here to see how we express our feelings about our caregiver heroes on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Community Bank Loan Officer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Colorado Bank Needing Loan Officers to Join their Growing Team! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Karl Williams Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,644 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 La Junta, CO

💰 $2,644 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in La Junta, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

