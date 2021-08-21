Cancel
Gateway, CO

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Gateway

Posted by 
Gateway News Watch
 7 days ago

(GATEWAY, CO) Companies in Gateway are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gateway:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsmhDh00

1. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Cisco, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physical Therapy Tech (Entry-Level)

🏛️ Mountain Land Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Therapy Tech (Entry-Level) Mountain Land Physical Therapy is seeking an entry-level Tech to help our Moab Physical Therapists provide excellence patient care. This is a great opportunity to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $16.00 - $16.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Digital Producer/MMJ

🏛️ Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $26,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing! The Digital Multimedia Journalist Reporter produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Cisco, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Compliance Specialist | Senior Life Options

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hilltop's Senior Life Options Program is growing! We are adding a Full Time Compliance Specialist to our staff to assist with ensuring compliance with applicable laws, requirements, rules, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Brakes Plus

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description If you are an automotive professional who is looking for a terrific work environment with an emphasis on teamwork and willingness to be successful, we want to meet you. We have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Spa Receptionist/Attendant

🏛️ Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Familiar with resort spa packages, promotions, prices and rates Perform opening and/or closing procedures, schedule guest appointments Greet guests, verify medical releases from guests with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Paradox, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

