Start tomorrow? Connellsville companies hiring immediately
(Connellsville, PA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Connellsville are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Houskeeping
🏛️ United Talent
📍 Morgantown, WV
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking for a job with WEEKLY pay? United Talent has IMMEDIATE openings for HOUSEKEEPING at one of Morgantown's finest hotels. Roles & Responsibilities: * Making Beds * Trash removal * Bathrooms
2. Housekeeper
🏛️ United Talent
📍 Morgantown, WV
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking for a great place to work? We are looking for you! United Talent Staffing has IMMEDIATE openings for part-time and full-time Housekeepers in Morgantown, WV! These positions are Temp to Hire ...
3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Morgantown, WV
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Morgantown, WV
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
Comments / 0