Connellsville, PA

Start tomorrow? Connellsville companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Connellsville Updates
Connellsville Updates
 7 days ago

(Connellsville, PA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Connellsville are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYsmgKy00

1. Houskeeping

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a job with WEEKLY pay? United Talent has IMMEDIATE openings for HOUSEKEEPING at one of Morgantown's finest hotels. Roles & Responsibilities: * Making Beds * Trash removal * Bathrooms

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Housekeeper

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a great place to work? We are looking for you! United Talent Staffing has IMMEDIATE openings for part-time and full-time Housekeepers in Morgantown, WV! These positions are Temp to Hire ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville, PA
ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

