No experience necessary — Des Moines companies hiring now

(Des Moines, IA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Des Moines? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Cumming, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

2. Sales Consultant Trainee

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Urbandale, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

6004 - Des Moines - 10315 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, Iowa, 50322 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure customers can ...

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ Premier Roofing Company

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking energetic, entry-level sales reps for our dynamic sales team. At Premier, the future is bright. You're going to need your shades. We are successful. We are expanding. And we need more ...

4. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Iowa

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $5k Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

10. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year