Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Susanville

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Susanville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Susanville:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Susanville, CA

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Susanville, CA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $3510 ...

2. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Pet Station

📍 Susanville, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a fun retail job with a future? Do you love animals? Pet Station is currently seeking an outgoing assistant manager in our Susanville location. We offer good hours, a fun work ...

3. PA Locums Position near Susanville Paying $70/Hour

🏛️ Provider Healthcare

📍 Susanville, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice/Primary Care opening in Susanville, California. This and other physician assistant jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com New position open for PAs: Mon - Fri, 8am - 5pm, outpatient ...

4. Social Worker

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Susanville, CA

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Avamed Inc has secured a contract to provide medical providers to all state prisons in CA. We are currently in the URGENT need of a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to work at a correctional facility ...

5. Outside Sales Consultant

🏛️ Hattori Hanzo Shears

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER... This OUTSIDE SALES position is unlike any other. It takes a SPECIAL PERSON with a VERY UNIQUE set of SKILLS. Here at Hattori Hanzo Shears , we love to sell Scissors and we're ...

6. Superintendent - Luxury Commercial - Beverly Hills

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superintendent - Luxury Commercial - Beverly Hills We are an established and industry-leading general contractor that has been in business for over 35 years! We specialize in the luxury commercial ...

7. Certified Medical Assistant MA CMA

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Susanville, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Certified Medical Assistant MA CMA who can start immediately to work in California Department of Corrections. MA's who are ready to be part of a multidisciplinary team committed to ...

8. Program Director

🏛️ Work4Good

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Program Director Work 4 Good, Los Angeles, CA We are looking for an experienced Program Director with knowledge regarding implementing the foundational groundwork for our program. We have our ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - COVID19 - $3,274 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Susanville, CA

💰 $3,274 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Susanville, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3274 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Susanville, CA

💰 $3,274 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Susanville, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...