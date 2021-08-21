Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Parsons

(PARSONS, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Parsons.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Parsons:

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Parsons, KS

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,223 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $3,223 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Pittsburg, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Sales Representative Account Manager

🏛️ The Zeal Agencies, a Globe Life agency

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The new Sales Professional's role is to engage in personal sales and develop through company provided marketing techniques in their local territory. As the skills improve, and the sales professional ...

4. Field Service Technician - HOME BASED, ANYWHERE IN THE USA

🏛️ KFT Fire Trainer LLC

📍 Chanute, KS

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN HOME BASED- ANYWHERE IN THE USA HOURLY WAGE- $30 TO $40 DEPENDENT UPON EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS With more than 40 years of experience KFT Fire Trainer, LLC is a global ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Parsons, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Urban Bay Housing Fund

📍 Chanute, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Historic Tioga Hotel is looking for a thorough housekeeper with excellent cleanliness standards to attend all areas of our facilities. The goal is to enhance customer experience by keeping our ...

7. Security Officer

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Cherryvale, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Officer Hourly Pay Rate: $11.00HR Shift & Hours: Full Time and Part Time - 2nd and 3rd shifts! Included Benefits/Perks: Medical, Dental ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Parsons, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ KVC

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KVC Kansas is looking for energetic, positive, caring professionals to join our team. If you are looking for a rewarding career and a compassionate work environment - KVC is the place for you! We all ...