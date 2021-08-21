Cancel
Alliance, NE

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Alliance

Posted by 
Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Alliance companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alliance:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,632 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $2,632 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Alliance, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

3. Family Service Worker

🏛️ Family4ward, Inc.

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ideal applicant must provide compassionate care with strong communication, must be capable of working independently, have adequate problem-solving skills, at least 1 year of related experience, those ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. Service Technician - Advanced Level

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Bridgeport, NE

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment, LLC is now accepting applications for Advanced Service Technicians . Preferred candidates will have 3-5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology with Sprayers and ...

7. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Alliance)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - Pre-Op - $1904.79 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $1,904 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Pre-Op Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alliance, NE. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1904.79 / Week About ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,764 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $1,764 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Alliance, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

