Albuquerque, NM

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Albuquerque require no experience

Albuquerque Digest
 7 days ago

(Albuquerque, NM) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Albuquerque companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

2. Phenomenal office culture & top tech at Private Vision Source Practice in sunny NM!

🏛️ Vision Source Rio

📍 Rio Rancho, NM

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Optometrist - Full-time - Private Practice - Rio Rancho, NM Recent grads and experienced optometrists are welcome to apply! Why You'll Love This Opportunity: 1. Phenomenal Office Culture Featured as ...

3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. Sales Representative Telemarketer

🏛️ Barbara Fort-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our insurance office is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great entry level telemarketer/ lead generator opportunity. As an entry level telemarketer/ lead ...

8. Account Manager - Entry Level

🏛️ Millennium Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of the area's major marketing firms, and we're continuing to expand. We are in need of new ENTRY LEVEL manager trainees with fresh and innovative ideas to represent the major companies we ...

9. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver - Up to $120,000/YR!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dry Van Truck Driver CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-885-4058 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an ...

Albuquerque Digest

ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

