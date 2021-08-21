Job alert: These Lisbon jobs are accepting applications

(LISBON, ND) Companies in Lisbon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lisbon:

1. Materials Process Engineer

🏛️ Ion Idea

📍 Gwinner, ND

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Materials Process Engineer Location: Gwinner, ND Salary Range: $50-70k Job Description: The Materials Process Engineer will develop and implement plans to strategically improve material flow ...

2. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Lisbon, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

3. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Kindred, ND

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

4. GROW YOUR SALARY and EARN $55-$95k/yr as a GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Ten Two Twenty Pizza

📍 Kindred, ND

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work With Us? At Domino's we have pizza sauce in our veins! We love what we do and we are extremely dedicated to our craft. Here is why now is a great time to join our Team as a General Manager ...

5. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Lisbon, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lisbon)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lisbon, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Production Team Member

🏛️ Doosan Bobcat

📍 Gwinner, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Doosan Bobcat is hiring Production Team Members for 2nd and 3rd shifts in Gwinner, ND , Bismarck, ND and Litchfield MN. Read the requirements below and register to attend our Hiring Event . Doosan ...

8. Production Team Member

🏛️ Doonsan Bobcat

📍 Gwinner, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Team Members Gwinner, ND , Bismarck, ND and Litchfield MN. Read the requirements below and register to attend our Hiring Event . Doosan Bobcat offers: * Competitive compensation! * Entry ...

9. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Lisbon, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Northern Metal Recycling

📍 Milnor, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EMR - Northern Metal Recycling , the global forerunner in metals recycling is hiring! We are currently hiring for a CDL Class A Truck Driver in Milnor, ND . We are a privately held company and offer ...