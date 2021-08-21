Cancel
East Lansing, MI

These East Lansing companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 7 days ago

(East Lansing, MI) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in East Lansing are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsmYE200

1. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Howell, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDT3 Wixom, MI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDT3 - Wixom - 28415 Automation Drive, Wixom ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Floor Associate

🏛️ Lane's Home Appliance Store

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're immediately hiring for a Sales Associate. $14.50 per hour plus commission Since 1980, residents and businesses in Mid-Michigan have put their trust in Lane's Appliance Repair for their ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 East Lansing, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Eagle, MI

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Caledonia, MI Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.20, plus up to $2,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Mechanic

🏛️ Transdevna

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Hiring Immediately and Sign-On Bonus*! Mechanic needed in Lansing, MI! Do you like fixing things? Do you like working on vehicles? Join Transdev in Lansing, Michigan and become a part of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Customer Service Representative Immediate opening in the Lansing area for a Bilingual Customer Service Representative The Bilingual Customer Service Representative will be proficient in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse (2nd shift)

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse (2nd shift) Pay: $16.25 /hour Elwood Staffing is looking for Warehouse workers to start on 2nd shift immediately in the Lansing area. This is a temp to hire position with the starting pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part time Delivery Job - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Howell, MI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a driver with Shipt, you are a bearer of good things - from groceries, to gadgets, to home decor. You simply drive up to stores, pop your trunk to pick up orders, then deliver to your customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $1,275 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck Driver$5,000 Sign on Bonus*Home Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERS for dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

