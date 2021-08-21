Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bethlehem.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bethlehem:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,700/Week + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Mid Atlantic DST

📍 Bethlehem, PA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Quality Home Time - Average $1,700+/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Fred Beans Automotive Group

📍 Doylestown, PA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fred Beans is seeking to hire a Customer Service Representative for our Ford store in Doylestown! As a top performer in customer satisfaction and retention, the increase in workload requires us to ...

3. B2B Outside Sales | Account Manager

🏛️ Actalent Services

📍 Bethlehem, PA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Why Actalent? Actalent connects passion with purpose. Our engineering and sciences services and talent solutions capabilities drive results and provide the expertise to help our customers ...

4. Shipping & Receiving CSR

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Bethlehem, PA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping & Receiving CSR - Kuehne + Nagel Staffmark is currently hiring for Shipping & Receiving Customer Service Representative in Bethlehem! Are you looking for work and want to start immediately

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Allentown, PA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

6. Administrative Assistant - Front Desk

🏛️ TRC Staffing

📍 Lansdale, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Receptionist - Administrative Assistant- Landale Area What's in it for you? * Great Hours - 9 am to 4 pm - * Variety of Duties * Excellent working environment * $16/hr to start We are looking for

7. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Frenchtown, NJ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

8. Security Officer - All Shifts

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Easton, PA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Guard - FT & PT Available Location: Easton, PA Environment: Distribution Center Hourly Pay Rate: $14.00 General Job Functions: Access ...

9. Entry Level Assembler, Electronics

🏛️ Glen Magnetics, Inc

📍 Alpha, NJ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local electronics manufacturer located in Alpha, NJ has immediate openings for aggressive mechanically inclined indivduals. Manual dexterity is a plus. No experience necessary. Will train Company ...

10. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Bethlehem, PA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...