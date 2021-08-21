These Winslow companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Winslow, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Winslow companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ STRATEGIC SECURITY CORP

📍 Winslow, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Winslow, AZ - Winslow, AZ Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $12.50 - $12.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Any Job ...

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...