Winslow, AZ

These Winslow companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Winslow Times
 7 days ago

(Winslow, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Winslow companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ STRATEGIC SECURITY CORP

📍 Winslow, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Winslow, AZ - Winslow, AZ Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $12.50 - $12.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Any Job ...

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

With Winslow Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Truck Drivers#Az Winslow#Cdl#Otr#Cpm
