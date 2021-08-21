Cancel
Abilene, TX

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Abilene Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Abilene, TX) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Remote Customer Service Rep/$14HR/Bilinguals Preferred

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: As a Customer Service Representative, you are a part of an amazing team that helps make roadside breakdowns easier for customers in times of need. We'll rely on you to actively listen to ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

4. VIRTUAL Benefits Agent/Customer Service Reps Needed INTERVIEW ASAP!!

🏛️ CA Financial

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative, Benefits Agents and Managers to WORK FROM HOME , VIRTUAL INTERVIEW THIS WEEK to join our team!!! If you are looking to work with a company that pays ...

5. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote

🏛️ InVida Financial

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to live the life you desire? Do you want to build a business on your own time, merit, hard work, and values? Do you want to help other people get their financial house in order? Are you ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

