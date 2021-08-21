Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) Companies in Sanford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sanford:

1. Class A OTR Lease Purchase-No Credit Check, No Money Down-$1 Buyout

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

2. Outside Sales Professional

🏛️ Tar Heel Basement Systems

📍 Apex, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Professional Join one of the fastest growing, game-changing organizations in its industry and create a foundation for personal growth and future success! Look no further.... Our Outside ...

3. Permanent RN Staff Nurse - PACU

🏛️ Aya Healthcare

📍 Holly Springs, NC

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PACU RNs -- Holly Springs, NC is Hiring Permanent Staff! Pay/Compensation Details: * Up to $64/hr plus shift differentials. * Up to $10k in relocation assistance. * Up to $25k in tuition loan ...

4. Project Manager-Military Project Exp.

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Fort Bragg, NC

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Manager-Military Project Exp. If you are a Project Manager-Military Project Exp. with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us We are a growing General Contractor who ...

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Raleigh, NC

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Moncure, NC

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

6. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Aberdeen, NC

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part Time - SAL022184 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or ...

7. General Manager/Operator

🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC

📍 Aberdeen, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 161 - Aberdeen, NC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Up ...

8. Sales/Recruiting/Master Guide Coordinator

🏛️ Junk Removal Authority

📍 Apex, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Seeking Motivated People Person for Sales/Master Guide Growth Coordinator Job Description The job of the Master Guide Growth Coordinator involves building lists of qualified prospects ...

9. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 New Hill, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DRT9 Morrisville, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DRT9 - Morrisville - 1000 and 1200 ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles