Work remotely in Jacksonville — these positions are open now

(Jacksonville, IL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

2. Call Center Administrative Assistant (Temporary)

🏛️ Orkin, LLC

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Orkin, our purpose is to help protect the world where we live, work and play. We have aFAST PACED, fully remoteNational Customer Contact Center with dedicated inbound sales, web sales, lost lead ...

3. Account Specialist-DRD (Donor Recruitment / Date Entry / CSR) - REMOTE

🏛️ Della Infotech Inc.

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESCRIPTION: · Provides a wide range of back-office support to the entire regional DRD team. · Includes shipping of marketing materials, tracking and reporting of information within our CRM ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 New Berlin, IL

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

8. Field Service Engineer - Automated Machinery, Packaging, Conveyor - Remote - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote positions, be located anywhere in the U.S! ** ** Career role with an international, industry leader! ** * $31/hr - $32/hr: ($90k - $105k) or more with OT, bonus, paid travel ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. Work from Home - Sales

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Sales Ready to begin the next chapter in your career? Do you want to work from Home? Are you an Outstanding Sales Professional with the drive and focus to deliver award-winning ...