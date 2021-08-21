Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Work remotely in Jacksonville — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Jacksonville, IL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsmToP00

1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Call Center Administrative Assistant (Temporary)

🏛️ Orkin, LLC

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Orkin, our purpose is to help protect the world where we live, work and play. We have aFAST PACED, fully remoteNational Customer Contact Center with dedicated inbound sales, web sales, lost lead ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Account Specialist-DRD (Donor Recruitment / Date Entry / CSR) - REMOTE

🏛️ Della Infotech Inc.

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESCRIPTION: · Provides a wide range of back-office support to the entire regional DRD team. · Includes shipping of marketing materials, tracking and reporting of information within our CRM ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 New Berlin, IL

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Field Service Engineer - Automated Machinery, Packaging, Conveyor - Remote - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote positions, be located anywhere in the U.S! ** ** Career role with an international, industry leader! ** * $31/hr - $32/hr: ($90k - $105k) or more with OT, bonus, paid travel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Work from Home - Sales

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Sales Ready to begin the next chapter in your career? Do you want to work from Home? Are you an Outstanding Sales Professional with the drive and focus to deliver award-winning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
137
Followers
367
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Representatives#Sales Consultant#Working Remotely#Home Sales#Llc Springfield#Customer Contact Center#Della Infotech Inc#Drd#Spanish#Az Co#S P Data Llc Detroit#Dealerpolicy#Telesales#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy