Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Forest

(FOREST, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Forest.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Forest:

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

3. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

4. HR Manager

🏛️ Artech LLC

📍 Forest, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I'm a Sr Recruiter with Artech and I am currently recruiting for an HR Manager for a world leader in pressed/ stamped metal and plastic parts for the automotive industry. Below are the specs for the ...

5. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Forest)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Forest, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Service Technician

🏛️ Farm Systems

📍 Forest, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farm Systems Inc. , a leading supplier of parts, equipment and turn-key construction to the poultry industry is seeking a Service Technician with previous poultry farming industry experience and ...

7. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $12.25 an hour R15592 Lawn Specialist 1312 Harding Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39202 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The ...

8. Janitor Custodian

🏛️ Mississippi Janitorial Service

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mississippi Janitorial Service I need men and women to vacuum and pull trash/dust and clean restrooms at a few places in the Jackson metro. Company Description Mississippi Janitorial Service, a full ...

9. Pet Caretaker

🏛️ Pet Haven LLC

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family-Owned Pet Care Facility is seeking applicants who have a passion for animals, primarily dogs. This facility provides boarding, daycare, and grooming. This job is an active and physical job ...

10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Lease Terms Available + Incentives

🏛️ Transport Enterprise Leasing

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Truck Drivers! Solo & Team Lease Terms Available - Quick Approval Process! New 33 Month Lease Option! 2022 Automatic Trucks (Freightliner & Peterbilt) Transport Enterprise Leasing ...