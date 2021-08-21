Cancel
Bailey, CO

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 7 days ago

(Bailey, CO) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYsmR2x00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ken Caryl, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention

🏛️ Statista

📍 Englewood, CO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales & Marketing - Financial Services - Entry Level/Part-time Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Littleton, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Talent Acquisitions Specialist (WORK FROM HOME)

🏛️ Convert LLC

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

6-FIGURE EARNING POTENTIAL! Must have experience B2B Appointment Setting. Serve as an Appointment Setter for our team as well as our clients- some of the most renowned real estate & mortgage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Louviers, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

