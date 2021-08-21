Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Jena

(JENA, LA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jena companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jena:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. General Maintenance Technician (+2) USMS

🏛️ Rising Star Resource Development

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Rising Star Resource Development Corporation (Rising Star) is a non-profit 501c3 Social Enterprises. Our primary mission is to provide training, skill development and employment to people ...

3. Data Entry Specialist I (+1) USMS

🏛️ Rising Star Resource Development

📍 Pineville, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Rising Star Resource Development Corporation (Rising Star) is a private non-profit incorporated 501c3, Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP). We are a supportive employer providing ...

4. In-Home Sales and Service Technician

🏛️ SCCS INC.

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for people like you. Someone who does not want to just sit behind a desk, who has boundless energy, intelligence, and an overwhelming need to achieve to join our team. Primary ...

5. Travel Nurse (RN) - Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit - $2,995/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Tioga, LA

💰 $2,995 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

6. Insurance Sales Agent - Jena, LA

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Trout, LA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jena, LA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Jena, LA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

8. Satellite, Cable, Internet, Home Automation Technician Sub Contractor

🏛️ CJ's Install Solutions, LLC

📍 Pineville, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CJ's Install Solution's Subcontractor $1500-$2500 Retention Bonus Average earnings $800-$2000 depending on experience. (Couple teams encouraged) * Must have clean background and clean driving record

9. Associate Veterinarian

🏛️ Pineville Pet Hospital,inc

📍 Pineville, LA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello There! I am Dr Robert Craig owner of Pineville Pet Hospital,inc. I am a 1990 Graduate of LSU-SVM but we do have what I consider to be a progressive small animal practice here in Central ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...