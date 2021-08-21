Cancel
Flint, MI

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Flint

Posted by 
Flint Digest
 7 days ago

(FLINT, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Flint companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Flint:


1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse | RN | CM (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $67 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Financial Analyst

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Grand Blanc, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Growing Financial Services Organization This Jobot Job is hosted by: Daniel Pappas Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $65,000 - $85 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales Agent - Lansing, MI

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Durand, MI

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Mechanic Journeyman - $32.25 per hour

🏛️ Anchor Glass Container Corp

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description This position is located in Shakopee, MN. Anchor Glass, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a leading North American manufacturer of premium glass containers with six ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Professional Mover - Up to $25/hr!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Auburn Hills, MI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Full Time Retail Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Local Management Firm Hiring!

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Retail Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Qualified Staffing

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a new opportunity? Do you have previous administrative experience? Our client located in Flint, is looking for an Administrative Assistant to work alongside their HR and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Junk Removal Specialist - Up to $19hr

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Auburn Hills, MI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To be one of the H.U.N.K.S., you must be: Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, and Service-oriented. Come and see what all the buzz is about and join our winning team. College Hunks Hauling Junk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Brighton, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Senior Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

