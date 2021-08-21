Work remotely in Willow Creek — these positions are open now

(Willow Creek, MT) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Capistrano Agency

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a positive outlook? Do you want to ...

2. Remote - Ski/Snowboard Sales Professional

🏛️ Curated

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work remote, talk about gear, get paid Looking for a flexible gig that won't keep you off the slopes this winter? Become a seasonal ski or snowboard expert at Curated! Curated connects people who are ...

3. Assistant - 100% Remote

🏛️ Iron Forge Development

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Brief Iron Forge Development is seeking a self-driven Assistant. 100% fully remote. The primary role of the Assistants at Iron Forge is to work alongside our Project managers and Team to assist ...

4. Inside Sales Position / Executive Appointment Setting- Remote

🏛️ Fusion Growth Partners

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

W2 -Inside Sales Position / Executive Appointment Setting: Base Income Plus Bonus - (Work from Home) - Opportunity for Advancement We are looking for very professional, articulate, high producing ...

5. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Crawford Thomas Recruiting

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Specialist-Fully Remote work from home until Covid Clears! This is a 6-month contract to hire position, and they are only considering local candidates. Our client provides reliable Q ...

6. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

7. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

8. Research Assistant - 100% Remote

🏛️ Iron Forge Development

📍 Bozeman, MT

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Brief Iron Forge Development is seeking a self-driven Research Assistant. 100% fully remote. The primary role of the Research Assistant is to take part in the initial phase of custom software ...