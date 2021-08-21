Cancel
Wellston, OH

These Wellston companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 7 days ago

(Wellston, OH) These companies are hiring Wellston residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsmNlH00

1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year

🏛️ Sygma - Columbus

📍 Wellston, OH

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Columbus, OH Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $75k/Year in First Year - Weekly Pay $2,500 - $10,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Athens, OH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Athens, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. FedEx Delivery Driver

🏛️ Ohio Transport North

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DETAILS (Accepting applications from Entry level to multiple years of Experience) ****Currently hiring multiple drivers for 3 different schedule offerings Job Type: Full-time Salary: $450-700 a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Wireless Sales Representative - Entry Level Retail

🏛️ Authorized Dealer of AT&T

📍 Chillicothe, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our team are experts in planning and implementing customized direct marketing strategies for our clients and adding value to our client's brands. When a client approaches us, we begin by getting to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Jackson, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

