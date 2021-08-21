A job on your schedule? These Glasgow positions offer flexible hours

(Glasgow, KY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Glasgow-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE --JM

🏛️ ICA Claims

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Part time and full time hours available · Great pay! · Flexible schedule. · Minimal travel. · Must be 18 or older. We're looking for independent, ambitious, positive and dependable individuals

2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Bowling Green, KY) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Zone Starting Wage - $12.00/hr We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! $300 Sign on bonus

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Glasgow, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Physician / Surgery - General / Kentucky / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

8. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - BowlingGreen, KY

🏛️ Research Triangle Institute Inc

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $14.00 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $18.54 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...