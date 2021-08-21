Cancel
Glasgow, KY

A job on your schedule? These Glasgow positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 7 days ago

(Glasgow, KY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Glasgow-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYsmMsY00

1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE --JM

🏛️ ICA Claims

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Part time and full time hours available · Great pay! · Flexible schedule. · Minimal travel. · Must be 18 or older. We're looking for independent, ambitious, positive and dependable individuals

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Bowling Green, KY) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Zone Starting Wage - $12.00/hr We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! $300 Sign on bonus

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Glasgow, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician / Surgery - General / Kentucky / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - BowlingGreen, KY

🏛️ Research Triangle Institute Inc

📍 Bowling Green, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $14.00 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $18.54 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

