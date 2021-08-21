Cancel
Waynesboro, MS

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Waynesboro

Waynesboro Daily
Waynesboro Daily
 7 days ago

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Companies in Waynesboro are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Waynesboro:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsmLzp00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Waynesboro)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Waynesboro, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Corporate Accounting Manager

🏛️ PrideStaff

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Corporate Accounting Manager Job Description PrideStaff Hattiesburg is currently seeking a seasoned Corporate Accounting Manager for our client in Laurel, MS. This is a fast-paced oilfield services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Stocking Associate $12.55/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Laurel, MS At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Electrical Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Kelly Services

📍 Quitman, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an experienced electrical maintenance worker? Do you have at least a HS diploma/GED? Are you able to work either days or nights, including overtime and weekends as needed? Apply with an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Construction Worker

🏛️ Chris Albritton Construction Co., Inc.

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Worker Job Description: We are seeking a hard working and reliable construction worker to join our team. You could work on a variety of different construction projects. These projects ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Waynesboro Daily

Waynesboro Daily

Waynesboro, MS
ABOUT

With Waynesboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

