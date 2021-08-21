Cancel
Stroud, OK

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Stroud require no experience

Stroud Digest
 7 days ago

(Stroud, OK) Looking to get your foot in the door in Stroud? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsmK7600

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Kellyville, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Caregiver - $500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Bios Corporation

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus!! No Experience Required!! Our Direct Support Professional (DSP) positions are a great opportunity for those considering careers in Psychology, Nursing, Medical Assisting, and other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Stroud, OK
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

