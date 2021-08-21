Ready for a change? These Norton jobs are accepting applications

(NORTON, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Norton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norton:

1. Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Oberlin, KS

💰 $3,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Nursing opening in Oberlin, Kansas. This and other nursing administrator jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim We are hiring a qualified ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Norton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Phillipsburg, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

4. Administrative Associate III

🏛️ Prairie View A&M University

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Administrative Associate III Agency Prairie View A&M University Department Electrical Engineering Proposed Minimum Salary $12.07 hourly Job Location Prairie View, Texas Job Type Staff Job ...

5. Official Court Reporter - 17th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $49,315 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0053743 Location of Employment: Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips or Smith County Position Title & Salary: Official Court Reporter, Step 35, $49,315 annually Kansas ...

6. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

7. Work-Study Assistant | Intramurals | Office Assistant

🏛️ Prairie View A&M University

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Work-Study Assistant | Intramurals | Office Assistant Agency Prairie View A&M University Department Intramurals Proposed Minimum Salary $10.00 hourly Job Location Prairie View, Texas Job ...

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

9. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1958.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $1,958 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Norton, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1958.4 / ...