These Colorado Springs companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(Colorado Springs, CO) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Colorado Springs-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more!

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in our flatbed division. With our newly increased pay package ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight

🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Amazon Locker - Flexible Hours

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Immediate openings available now. Shifts: Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Business operations may vary between ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Security Officer -Grave Shift

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overnight Shift Security Officer - $500 Sign On Bonus *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CUSTOMER SERVICE SPECIALIST - NEEDED IMMEDIATELY

🏛️ Front Row Event & Production Management

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Front Row Events is looking for employees who are interested in working product demonstration, merchandising, and product displays. As a Brand Ambassador, you are responsible for representing the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Floor Leader

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - Starting at $15.30 pr hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join our global family of innovators who make an incredible impact every day at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Job Opening. Monday to Thursday Class A Local Reefer Driver. Good Pay. Good Routes. Good Night's Sleep - at Home or in Hotel! ProDrivers has an IMMEDIATE need for a truck driver to make ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck Driver$5,000 Sign on Bonus*Home Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin COLORADO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Appointment Setter - $20/hr + Commission

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Fountain, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

