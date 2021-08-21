Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Charlottesville

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Charlottesville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Charlottesville:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,258 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $3,258 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Charlottesville, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. Licensed Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Harper's Insurance Agency II Inc.

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $115,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed base salary + uncapped commissions. The target income is $60K-$115k/year for this position. We are seeking a motivated and personable sales team member to join our award-winning Allstate ...

3. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Orange, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Auto Appraisal Group Inc

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a professional with strong communication and computer skills to join our team! AAG provides value appraisal services on all types of automobiles specializing in antiques and collector ...

6. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Waynesboro, VA Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 Payday is whenever you want it. With Anytime Pay, you ...

7. Houseperson

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Gordonsville, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Houseperson Gordonsville, VA 22942, USA Req #4355 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Shenandoah Crossing, located in Gordonsville, is seeking a Houseperson. Apply today, hiring immediately! Full-Time, year ...

8. Graphic Packaging International is looking for Baler Operator Graphic Packaging International

🏛️ Graphic Packaging International

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Baler Operator Graphic Packaging International - Graphic Packaging International Baler Operator - Graphic Packaging International Baler Operator FULL-TIME $13.48/hr Primary Responsibilities are, but ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...