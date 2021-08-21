Cancel
Ionia, MI

These Ionia companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Ionia News Beat
 7 days ago

(Ionia, MI) Looking to get your foot in the door in Ionia? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYsmGaC00

1. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Belding, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Midwest Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ TouchPoint360 | In-Store Retail Execution and Consulting

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Touchpoint360 is looking for recent graduates, empty nesters, and travel partners in the Midwest! We need Merchandisers who take pride in completing resets and enjoy merchandising! Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Marketing

🏛️ All Weather Seal of West Michigan

📍 Lowell, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company has some aggressive goals in 2021. We are looking for some new, high energy individuals to help us get there! We are preparing for our summer push. With that being said, our Marketing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Certified Labs

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thank you for exploring a career with Certified Labs. We have an immediate need for an ambitious, entry level , outside sales position in the Grand Rapids, MI area. As you grow with us, your earnings ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Mechanic

🏛️ Transdevna

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Hiring Immediately and Sign-On Bonus*! Mechanic needed in Lansing, MI! Do you like fixing things? Do you like working on vehicles? Join Transdev in Lansing, Michigan and become a part of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

