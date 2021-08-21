Hiring Now: These roles are open in Austin

(AUSTIN, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Austin companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Austin:

1. Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - Travel - (Dialysis RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Owatonna, MN

💰 $1,117 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - (Dialysis RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 10 D Pay Rate: $1014.36 - 1117.86 With a caregiving model based on optimal patient outcomes, the ...

2. Class A Run 21 & Home 7 100% No Touch-$2100-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

3. Physical Therapist - 13 Week Contract

🏛️ Big Stone Therapies, Inc.

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Big Stone Therapies, Inc. is currently seeking a Physical Therapist for a 13-week traveling contract. Location : Albert Lea, MN Start Date: 11/1/2021 Length : 13 weeks Schedule : 8am-4:30pm M-F ...

4. Hotel General Manager

🏛️ HORIZON HOSPITALITY (Hospitality Executive Search)

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are proud to partner with a successful hotel management company in beautiful Rochester, MN. that is seeking an experienced Hotel General Manager for one of their hotel properties. Situated in the ...

5. Senior Accountant

🏛️ RSBS Management Inc

📍 Owatonna, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary The Senior Accountant will handle high-level accounting, managerial accounting, and oversee the financial activities of the company. As head of the accounting department, you will manage and ...

6. Production Manager

🏛️ #twiceasnice Recruiting

📍 Lansing, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plant Manager Location: Lansing, MI Salary: $50,000 - $60,000 DOE + Benefits Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, Short-term Disability, 401k + match, PTO Job Type: Full-Time Start Date: ASAP ...

7. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Cray Insurance Agency

📍 Le Roy, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cray Insurance Agency, an Independent Insurance Agency, is seeking a Insurance Sales Agent to join our team. We seek an energetic, professional agent interested in helping our business grow through ...

8. Clinical Lab Technologist - Human Cellular Therapy Lab

🏛️ Mayo Clinic

📍 Stewartville, MN

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic is the nation's best hospital (U.S. News & World Report, 2020-2021) and ranked #1 in more specialties than any other care provider. We have a vast array of opportunities ...

9. Sales Professional/Design Associate

🏛️ Furniture Mart USA

📍 Austin, MN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: MAKE YOUR PASSION YOUR PAYCHECK! Start your career as a Sales Professional/Design Associate at Furniture Mart USA! Furniture Mart USA has grown from a single location in Sioux Falls, SD ...

10. Customer Service Coordinator

🏛️ Federated Insurance

📍 Owatonna, MN

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Coordinator you will work with a select group of sales representatives supporting and servicing Federated customers and prospects. By phone, you will answer questions, fulfill ...