Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murdo, SD

Job alert: These jobs are open in Murdo

Posted by 
Murdo Updates
Murdo Updates
 7 days ago

(MURDO, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Murdo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Murdo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYsmEok00

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (White River)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 White River, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Pilot travel candy reset - 3 days $12 per hour starts Monday 5/17

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pilot Travel candy reset May 17-19 8-5 Independent contractor Part Time Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Nutrition & Administrative Assistant - White River

🏛️ South Dakota State University

📍 White River, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posting Details Logo Institution South Dakota State University Working Title Nutrition & Administrative Assistant - White River Posting Number CSA00705P Department SDSU-Food & Families Programs-Ext ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Murdo Updates

Murdo Updates

Murdo, SD
2
Followers
185
Post
155
Views
ABOUT

With Murdo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murdo, SD
City
White River, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Sdsu Food Families#Otr Cdl#K Per Year#J Mar Enterprises Murdo#J Mar Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy