Job alert: These jobs are open in Murdo

(MURDO, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Murdo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Murdo:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (White River)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 White River, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Pilot travel candy reset - 3 days $12 per hour starts Monday 5/17

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pilot Travel candy reset May 17-19 8-5 Independent contractor Part Time Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic ...

3. Nutrition & Administrative Assistant - White River

🏛️ South Dakota State University

📍 White River, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posting Details Logo Institution South Dakota State University Working Title Nutrition & Administrative Assistant - White River Posting Number CSA00705P Department SDSU-Food & Families Programs-Ext ...

4. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...