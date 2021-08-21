Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sasabe

(SASABE, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sasabe companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sasabe:

1. Regional Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Arivaca, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position

Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available.

Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on ...

2. Registered Nurse | RN | SNU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From day one, your dedicated recruiter has your back as you search for ...

3. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Amado, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

4. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Sells)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Mental Health Therapist (Masters Level)

🏛️ Arivaca Boys Ranch

📍 Arivaca, AZ

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arivaca Boy's Ranch is seeking a masters-level Therapist to join our team. Arivaca Boy's Ranch is an inpatient behavioral health residential facility for teenage boys (13-17). The boys have various ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Sasabe, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

7. Bellman

🏛️ Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

📍 Tubac, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position works primarily at the reception area of the resort. Duties include answering phones, making reservations, delivering packages and luggage and providing exceptional guest service

8. CDL A Truck Driver - $.94 - $.97 CPM !

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Arivaca, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,278 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $1,278 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Sells, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

10. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...