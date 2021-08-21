Cancel
Watseka, IL

Ready for a change? These Watseka jobs are accepting applications

Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 7 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Watseka companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Watseka:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYsmC3I00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Fowler, IN

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Mechanical Millwright

🏛️ Industrial Trade Services

📍 Goodland, IN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Millwright Job Description: Millwright- Preferred minimum of 6 months documented field experience in chosen craft discipline. Must have the ability to read and interpret instructions and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $25/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Pembroke Township, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Grain Elevator Laborer - Momence, IL

🏛️ PRAIRIE CREEK GRAIN COMPANY

📍 Momence, IL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Prairie Creek Grain Company is a grain elevator that works directly with the local farming community and customers worldwide. We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual to become part ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Manufacturing Meat Processor

🏛️ Progressive Reliability

📍 Momence, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview The successful candidate will ensure compliance with all safety and quality requirements while working on a manufacturing processing line setting. This candidate will establish and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sumava Resorts, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DII4 Crown Point, IL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DII4 - Crown Point - 9751 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Village of Hopkins Park

🏛️ VILLAGE OF HOPKINS PARK

📍 Hopkins Park, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Village of Hopkins Park We're Hiring! Water Clerk - Must be at least 21 years old and able to work from Tuesday - Friday 8 am - 2:30 pm - Minimum of high school diploma with additional knowledge of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Welder

🏛️ Sterling Engineering

📍 Momence, IL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a direct hire 1st shift role. $18-$23 per hour 1. Job Title Welder Fabricator 2. Basic Function Innovation's primary business is design and build of food processing equipment, machinery, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Caregiver for Earl Park area

🏛️ Homecare By Design

📍 Kentland, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Homecare By Design is hiring for Part Time afternoon/evening caregiver for a client in the Earl Park area. Must have availability for 1p-7p during the week and up to 12hour shifts every other weekend ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Iron Worker

🏛️ Industrial Trade Services

📍 Goodland, IN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Needed: Iron Worker in Goodland, IN $27 p/h + $80 per day per diem 70+ hours per week Skills needed of Ironworker: Ability to assemble, install and dismantle Grain Bins and Dryer Systems Ability to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

