No experience necessary — San Jose companies hiring now

(San Jose, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These San Jose companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. URGENT NEED! Assembler (Entry Level)

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Now! Please call ROSIE @ 414-312-5144 ext. 1110 and your application will be prioritized! No experience required. What's in it for you? * Pay Rate: AM shift $21/hr. ($31.50 overtime) PM shift ...

2. JOBS|Assembly|No Experience needed|Fremont 94538|Pays $23.10

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Associate (No Experience needed, Everyone can apply) at Fremont, CA 94538. Pays up to $23.10/hour with attractive benefits. Job Overview: Manpower has immediate need for Production ...

3. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DSF3 San Jose, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSF3 - San Jose - 1700 Montague ...

4. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $55,000 to $75,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

5. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

6. Public Relations Liaison

🏛️ SOLAR Bill Review

📍 Dublin, CA

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Public Relations Liaison NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. WE WILL TRAIN THE RIGHT PERSON. Solar Bill Review Team Outside Business Development Dublin, CA, USA Compensation$35,000 to $104,000 Annually (plus ...