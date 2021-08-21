Cancel
San Jose, CA

No experience necessary — San Jose companies hiring now

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago

(San Jose, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These San Jose companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYsmBAZ00

1. URGENT NEED! Assembler (Entry Level)

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Now! Please call ROSIE @ 414-312-5144 ext. 1110 and your application will be prioritized! No experience required. What's in it for you? * Pay Rate: AM shift $21/hr. ($31.50 overtime) PM shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. JOBS|Assembly|No Experience needed|Fremont 94538|Pays $23.10

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Associate (No Experience needed, Everyone can apply) at Fremont, CA 94538. Pays up to $23.10/hour with attractive benefits. Job Overview: Manpower has immediate need for Production ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DSF3 San Jose, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSF3 - San Jose - 1700 Montague ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $55,000 to $75,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Public Relations Liaison

🏛️ SOLAR Bill Review

📍 Dublin, CA

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Public Relations Liaison NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. WE WILL TRAIN THE RIGHT PERSON. Solar Bill Review Team Outside Business Development Dublin, CA, USA Compensation$35,000 to $104,000 Annually (plus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

