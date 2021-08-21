These Sullivan companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Sullivan, MO) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sullivan-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. CPA Assistant
🏛️ Janet A morrow CPA
📍 Sullivan, MO
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CPA firm seeking Accounting Associate/Office Manager. Immediate opening for a full-time position for a motivated and dedicated team player. 3-4 years experience needed in a multi-tasking environment
2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 Villa Ridge, MO
💰 $100 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: St. Peters, MO Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...
3. Packaging Operators
🏛️ C & S Business Services
📍 Gerald, MO
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C&S has multiple immediate openings for full-time Packaging Operators in Jefferson City. Salary/hours for Packaging Operators: $13.50/hr.; 12 hour rotating day shifts Responsibilities for Packaging ...
4. Warehouse Associate
🏛️ C & S Business Services
📍 Gerald, MO
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C&S has immediate openings for Warehouse Associates in Linn, Missouri. Salary/Hours for Warehouse Associates: $13.20/hr. (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. with possible overtime) Warehouse Associates ...
5. General Laborer
🏛️ Excel Temporary Service
📍 Richwoods, MO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are in need of General Laborers in Richwoods, Mo immediately for a 1st shift position. Pay is 15 per hour if you are interested please call 636-797-9998 for more detail or send your resume or work ...
6. Caregiver - DSP
🏛️ Sunnyhill Inc
📍 Dittmer, MO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Direct Support Professional (DSP) CEDAR HILL/DITTMER, MO (PT/FT) $15/hour ***** Hiring Immediately! Full Time and Part Time Available **** * Interest Free Pay Date Loans Available * Up to $300 ...
7. Automotive Service Technician / 19-05222
🏛️ Auto Plaza Ford Quick Lane
📍 De Soto, MO
💰 $33,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
SUMMARY : Service Technicians, SUMMARY Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center has immediate openings for service technicians. Quick Lane offers an excellent work environment in a state-of-the-art facility. We ...
