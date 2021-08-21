Cancel
Sullivan, MO

These Sullivan companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Sullivan Journal
 7 days ago

(Sullivan, MO) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sullivan-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYsm9UM00

1. CPA Assistant

🏛️ Janet A morrow CPA

📍 Sullivan, MO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CPA firm seeking Accounting Associate/Office Manager. Immediate opening for a full-time position for a motivated and dedicated team player. 3-4 years experience needed in a multi-tasking environment

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Villa Ridge, MO

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: St. Peters, MO Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Packaging Operators

🏛️ C & S Business Services

📍 Gerald, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C&S has multiple immediate openings for full-time Packaging Operators in Jefferson City. Salary/hours for Packaging Operators: $13.50/hr.; 12 hour rotating day shifts Responsibilities for Packaging ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ C & S Business Services

📍 Gerald, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C&S has immediate openings for Warehouse Associates in Linn, Missouri. Salary/Hours for Warehouse Associates: $13.20/hr. (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. with possible overtime) Warehouse Associates ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Laborer

🏛️ Excel Temporary Service

📍 Richwoods, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are in need of General Laborers in Richwoods, Mo immediately for a 1st shift position. Pay is 15 per hour if you are interested please call 636-797-9998 for more detail or send your resume or work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver - DSP

🏛️ Sunnyhill Inc

📍 Dittmer, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional (DSP) CEDAR HILL/DITTMER, MO (PT/FT) $15/hour ***** Hiring Immediately! Full Time and Part Time Available **** * Interest Free Pay Date Loans Available * Up to $300 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Automotive Service Technician / 19-05222

🏛️ Auto Plaza Ford Quick Lane

📍 De Soto, MO

💰 $33,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY : Service Technicians, SUMMARY Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center has immediate openings for service technicians. Quick Lane offers an excellent work environment in a state-of-the-art facility. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

