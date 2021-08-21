Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 7 days ago

(Jacksonville, NC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jacksonville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsm8bd00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. MFM Sales Associate

🏛️ Minuteman Food Mart

📍 Hubert, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

"Fast, Friendly service with a Smile" Sales AssociateJob Description: Full & Part-Time Sales Associate $9.00 - $12.00 per hour If "Fast, Friendly Service with a Smile" is your passion, then Minuteman ...

4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Jacksonville, NC

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $18.65/hr hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $23.19 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

5. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Jacksonville, NC) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Inventory Associate - Jacksonville ,NC Hourly Wage Stating from $10.00 Part Time: Paid hours depend on your availability and business need; the more you are available, the more you can earn! Perks of ...

6. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2614

🏛️ AFLAC

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Aflac Benefits Advisor / North Carolina This is a truly rewarding Business-to-Business position that offers one of the strongest compensation structures in the industry, flexible schedules with no ...

7. PT Dentist

🏛️ ETS Dental

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $800 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: mp61-9216r2Location: Jacksonville, NC Part-Time Associate Dentist This long-established private practice offering 2-3 busy days per week to an incoming associate * No nights or weekends

8. Childcare Provider

🏛️ Giggles Drop in Childcare of Jackso

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Childcare Specialist (Asst. Teacher/Floater) Job Type: Part Time - Full Time depending on availability. Giggles is seeking a highly qualified childcare provider to join our team. We are a ...

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville, NC
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

