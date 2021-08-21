Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Jacksonville, NC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jacksonville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. MFM Sales Associate

🏛️ Minuteman Food Mart

📍 Hubert, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

"Fast, Friendly service with a Smile" Sales AssociateJob Description: Full & Part-Time Sales Associate $9.00 - $12.00 per hour If "Fast, Friendly Service with a Smile" is your passion, then Minuteman ...

4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Jacksonville, NC

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $18.65/hr hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $23.19 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

5. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Jacksonville, NC) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Inventory Associate - Jacksonville ,NC Hourly Wage Stating from $10.00 Part Time: Paid hours depend on your availability and business need; the more you are available, the more you can earn! Perks of ...

6. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2614

🏛️ AFLAC

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Aflac Benefits Advisor / North Carolina This is a truly rewarding Business-to-Business position that offers one of the strongest compensation structures in the industry, flexible schedules with no ...

7. PT Dentist

🏛️ ETS Dental

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $800 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: mp61-9216r2Location: Jacksonville, NC Part-Time Associate Dentist This long-established private practice offering 2-3 busy days per week to an incoming associate * No nights or weekends

8. Childcare Provider

🏛️ Giggles Drop in Childcare of Jackso

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Childcare Specialist (Asst. Teacher/Floater) Job Type: Part Time - Full Time depending on availability. Giggles is seeking a highly qualified childcare provider to join our team. We are a ...