Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Jacksonville, NC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jacksonville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
3. MFM Sales Associate
🏛️ Minuteman Food Mart
📍 Hubert, NC
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
"Fast, Friendly service with a Smile" Sales AssociateJob Description: Full & Part-Time Sales Associate $9.00 - $12.00 per hour If "Fast, Friendly Service with a Smile" is your passion, then Minuteman ...
4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Jacksonville, NC
🏛️ RTI International
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time work paying $18.65/hr hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $23.19 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...
5. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Jacksonville, NC) -
🏛️ RGIS
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Inventory Associate - Jacksonville ,NC Hourly Wage Stating from $10.00 Part Time: Paid hours depend on your availability and business need; the more you are available, the more you can earn! Perks of ...
6. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2614
🏛️ AFLAC
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Aflac Benefits Advisor / North Carolina This is a truly rewarding Business-to-Business position that offers one of the strongest compensation structures in the industry, flexible schedules with no ...
7. PT Dentist
🏛️ ETS Dental
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $800 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job ID: mp61-9216r2Location: Jacksonville, NC Part-Time Associate Dentist This long-established private practice offering 2-3 busy days per week to an incoming associate * No nights or weekends
8. Childcare Provider
🏛️ Giggles Drop in Childcare of Jackso
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title: Childcare Specialist (Asst. Teacher/Floater) Job Type: Part Time - Full Time depending on availability. Giggles is seeking a highly qualified childcare provider to join our team. We are a ...
Comments / 0