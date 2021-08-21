Cancel
Wells, MN

Start tomorrow? Wells companies hiring immediately

Wells Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Wells, MN) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Wells companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - Restaurant Managers JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi ...

2. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - General Manager for Albert Lea JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® General Manager, you will develop your team, lead your team to achieve goals and objectives ...

3. Machinist

🏛️ Tradesmen International, Inc.

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Tradesmen International is immediately hiring experienced Machinists for projects located in the Mankato, MN area . This is a first, second, and third shift opportunity. The pay rate is ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Human Resources Assistant

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy talking and meeting with new people? Do you have excellent communication and interpersonal skills? Do you like helping people meet their career goals? Manpower has an immediate opening ...

ABOUT

With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Insurance#Apple American Group#Yw#Tradesmen International#Machinists
