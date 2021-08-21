A job on your schedule? These Seguin positions offer flexible hours

(Seguin, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Seguin-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Part-Time Delivery Job - Earn up to $22/hr

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Mcqueeney, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

2. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Schertz, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 San Marcos, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Event Specialist Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

4. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cibolo, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...