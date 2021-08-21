No experience necessary — Cheyenne companies hiring now

(Cheyenne, WY) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cheyenne? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Rick Wilcox- District Office

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level sales position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing new ...

2. Public Works 1% Administrative Assistant (Part Time)

🏛️ CITY OF CHEYENNE

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location 1- Municipal Building - Cheyenne, WY Position Type Part Time Education Level High School or GED Salary Range $14.00 - $15.50 Hourly Description Administrative ...

3. Custodian- Commissary Contract

🏛️ MAGIC CITY ENTERPRISES INC

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Magic City Enterprises - Cheyenne, WY Remote Type N/A Position Type Undisclosed Education Level High School Salary Range $13.08 Hourly Travel Percentage ...

4. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in WY

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

9. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

10. Sales Representative

🏛️ Premier Roofing Company

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking energetic, entry-level sales reps for our dynamic sales team. At Premier, the future is bright. You're going to need your shades. We are successful. We are expanding. And we need more ...