San Manuel, AZ

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Manuel

Posted by 
San Manuel Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in San Manuel.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Manuel:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYsm44j00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Catalina, AZ

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retirement Community Managers

🏛️ Resort Lifestyle Communities

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Lifestyle Communities is seeking a dynamic couple to lead and manage one of our independent living retirement communities located various states across the nation. This role is strategically ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Executive Director - Senior Living - Salary + Bonus!!

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our premier senior living community is actively searching for our next Executive Director. This pinnacle position oversees all business and operation of the community and is vital to the success of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Tucson)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Financial Analyst

🏛️ Hughes FCU

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $71,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FINANCIAL ANALYST Hughes Federal Credit Union is dedicated to providing a positive difference in our members' financial lives. Our commitment to the Tucson community extends beyond our members as we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Manager/Aesthetician

🏛️ US Cryotherapy

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

US Cryotherapy is currently seeking a Manager/Aesthetician Management role will be responsible for managing social media and day to day operations. Manage a team of 5-6 part time employees. Work with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Member Services Coordinator

🏛️ Community Foundation for Southern Arizona

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $43,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CFSA Community Campus, LLC (CF Campus) is seeking to fill the position of Member Services Coordinator. The CF Campus, a shared space for community advancement, is a nonprofit Campus which spans more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Caregivers - $14 to $16 per hr, East and Northwest Tucson, Flexible hrs

🏛️ HomeWell Care Services of Tucson

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeWell Care Services is hiring Caregivers for East and Northwest Tucson: Which includes Vail, Marana, Oro Valley, and Dove Mountain! Why Caregivers work with us: Weekly Pay 4 Hour Minimum Shifts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tucson, AZ. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

