Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Culbertson

(CULBERTSON, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Culbertson.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Culbertson:

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mc Cook)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Automotive Diesel Mechanic #02702700

🏛️ NEBRASKA DEPT OF ROADS MCCOOK

📍 Maywood, NE

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Automotive Diesel Mechanic - Tools Provided Salary $18.60 - $20.75 Hourly Location Maywood, NE Job Type PERM FULL TIME Department Department of Transportation Job Number 02702700 Closing Continuous ...

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Herndon, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

5. Motel/Hotel HandyMan

🏛️ MHM HOSPITALITY LLC

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description * Check equipment and perform routine maintenance to ensure everything is in working order * Repair malfunctioning equipment units and broken structures. * Handyman * Clean facilities ...

6. Registered Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Rawlins County Dental Clinic

📍 Atwood, KS

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rawlins County Dental Clinic is accepting applications for Registered Dental Hygienist for PRN, part-time, and full-time. Requirements: Kansas Licensure (current or soon graduating school ...

7. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Culbertson, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...