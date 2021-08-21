Cancel
New River, AZ

A job on your schedule? These New River positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
New River Daily
New River Daily
 7 days ago

(New River, AZ) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these New River-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Cave Creek, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Virtual Assistant

🏛️ Tulpehocken Spring Water

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a remote part time Virtual Assistant to join our quick growing team. Be a part of Outstanding company. Fastest growing company! If you're looking for a long term career come join us

3. WFH Customer Service Phone Agent (Live Verify, Part-Time)

🏛️ A & M Associates, Inc

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Location: 2727 N Central, Phoenix, Arizona 85004 United States of America Part-Time Live Verify Agents work with customers who opt to rent with U-Haul using our Truck Share 24/7 program. Customers ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Anthem, AZ

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

New River Daily

New River Daily

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

