Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Keenesburg, CO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. 17/hr Remote Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Aston Carter
📍 Greeley, CO
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description: REMOTE Customer Service Representative position fielding health insurance related calls. Pay : $17/hr Start Date: 10/4/2021 Skills: Primary duties may include, but are not limited to ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Fort Lupton, CO
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Sales Rep - Work From Home
🏛️ Spade Recruiting
📍 Westminster, CO
💰 $55,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position Summary Altig Orlovic (AO) is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency ...
4. Recruiting Qualifiers - Appointment Setters (REMOTE)
🏛️ VoxelMaps Inc.
📍 Denver, CO
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Voxelmaps is seeking to fill the position of Recruiter Qualifier to assist with five (5) locations in the United States for a user study collection project. This position will be a hourly position ...
5. Manufacturing and Engineering Recruiter
🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting
📍 Commerce City, CO
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Manufacturing & Engineering Recruiters Territory-Free, Uncapped, Remote Opportunity Always wanted to be your own boss and be in control of your financial success? Are you ready for a change
6. Insurance Agent - Remote
🏛️ DealerPolicy
📍 Hudson, CO
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...
7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Westminster, CO
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
