Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Keenesburg, CO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. 17/hr Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: REMOTE Customer Service Representative position fielding health insurance related calls. Pay : $17/hr Start Date: 10/4/2021 Skills: Primary duties may include, but are not limited to ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Fort Lupton, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Sales Rep - Work From Home

🏛️ Spade Recruiting

📍 Westminster, CO

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary Altig Orlovic (AO) is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency ...

4. Recruiting Qualifiers - Appointment Setters (REMOTE)

🏛️ VoxelMaps Inc.

📍 Denver, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Voxelmaps is seeking to fill the position of Recruiter Qualifier to assist with five (5) locations in the United States for a user study collection project. This position will be a hourly position ...

5. Manufacturing and Engineering Recruiter

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Commerce City, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing & Engineering Recruiters Territory-Free, Uncapped, Remote Opportunity Always wanted to be your own boss and be in control of your financial success? Are you ready for a change

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Hudson, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Westminster, CO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...